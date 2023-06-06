Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Outdoor Activities for Fifty and Up: Paddling, Hiking, Lawn Bowling

2 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Looking for fun ways to get outdoors? The John D. Spreckels Center has you covered!

Consider a Paddling Tour of Glorietta Bay on Monday, June 12 from 9 to 11 am. Trained lifeguard staff will take registrants on a tour of Glorietta Bay in the craft of their choosing, which is included in the price ($30). Stand-up paddleboard, single kayak, or double kayak are available for selection. Paddlers will meet at the Club Room & Boathouse, 1985 Strand Way promptly by 9 am. This is a great opportunity to explore while having the comfort of a guide. Please click the link for pricing and details: Paddling Tour of Glorietta Bay.

Hiking trailIf you prefer traversing across land, Recreation staff will lead a hike at Rancho Penasquitos Adobe Loop on Tuesday, June 13 from 9:15 am to 2:30 pm. Hikers will not be disappointed by this peaceful scenic 3.2 mile loop where they will take in the beauty of oak trees along a winding river on level ground. Afterward, participants will head to Public House 131 for lunch. Pricing ($45 resident, $50 non-resident) for this trip includes transportation from and to Spreckels Center but does not include lunch. To find out more about pricing and details, click here: Rancho Penasquitos Adobe Loop.

June 29 will mark the beginning of Free Twilight Lawn Bowling held by the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club. Learn more about this popular sport at these family-friendly events. Arrive between 6 pm and sunset to receive instruction and play with other beginning bowlers. No reservation or fees, just wear heel-less flat shoes and come ready for some fun. Held June 29 through July 27. Participants can attend any or all evenings.

The Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street, is a place dedicated to serving the mature adult community. Check out the Adult Brochure to find out what we are doing this summer. Early registration is encouraged to ensure class minimum is met. For more information, call 619-522-7343.

 



