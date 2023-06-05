Monday, June 5, 2023
Order a Ribbon Lei from Girl Scout Troop 6136 to Celebrate your Scholar

Coronado Girl Scout Troop 6136 is raising and saving money for their upcoming Gold Awards and other troop activities. As a fundraiser, they are offering ribbon leis and lanyards for graduation/promotion this year for $10-12 each.

They can construct satin ribbon leis or lanyards suitable for 5th grade promotion, 8th grade promotion, and high school graduation. Many with local school colors are already made, and custom color combos can be requested.

All leis will be available for porch pickup in Coronado (preferred) within one week. To order, contact [email protected] to be sent a link from which to order today!

  • Coronado Middle School 8th grade promotion – Wednesday, June 14, evening
  • Village Elementary School 5th grade promotion – Thursday, June 15, morning
  • Silver Strand Elementary School 5th grade promotion – Thursday, June 15, morning
  • Coronado High School graduation – Thursday, June 15, evening

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

