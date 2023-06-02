Friday, June 2, 2023
Letters to the Editor

Introduction and Intentions of Awaken Church

5 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Mike Yeager, Executive Pastor, Awaken Church

This letter is in response to the article published on May 8th, 2023, entitled “Controversial Awaken Church Plans Expansion into Coronado.” My name is Mike Yeager, and I am one of the executive pastors at Awaken Church. I live in Coronado with my wife and three kids and we will be the campus pastors of the Coronado campus when it launches.

Katy and Mike Yeager. Submitted photo.

There has been a lot said in our community about our church as of late, so I would like to formally introduce myself to the community and provide some clarity on the intentions and beliefs of Awaken Church. My wife and I moved to San Diego in 2012 from Dallas, Texas, so that I could pursue a Ph.D. in structural engineering at UC San Diego. If you ever have a sleepless night, you can find my dissertation on Google Scholar and you will be asleep before you are through the abstract.

As newlyweds in a new city, and with personal baggage and dysfunction plaguing my life and our marriage, my wife started looking for a church. I was very resistant when she dragged me to Awaken Church (C3 San Diego at the time). Almost immediately, our lives began to change right before our eyes. We met amazing friends who inspired us to pursue a deeper relationship with God and to take responsibility for impacting our city for the better. The Bible teaching during Sunday services unlocked areas of our lives that had been stuck or dysfunctional for years. I personally witnessed the chains of addiction fall off of my life, and I began to experience a level of personal freedom I had never known before. And so, ten years later, we are in love with God’s Church and believe that it is the hope of the world.

My wife and I love Coronado. We want to live here forever. We want to raise our children here. We believe that this city needs more life-giving churches, not fewer. We believe Coronado will be better with a church like ours. Our church believes that there is one true God and that He entered humanity in the form of Jesus Christ. It is as if William Shakespeare had written himself as a character into one of his plays so that the other characters might personally know their creator. Our church believes that God designed the world to work a certain way. Our church believes that when human beings live their lives according to those principles, which are revealed in God’s infallible Word, that these principles produce maximum human flourishing. Our church believes that a truly surrendered Christian life is marked by joy, transformation, responsibility, adventure, blessing, and a desire to see others around you experience the same. Our church believes that Christians should influence culture, not the other way around. Our church believes that it gives God great joy and pleasure to see His people prosper in all areas of life, marriage, family, children, finances, career, and in our physical, emotional and mental health.

The published article chose to pull quotes and excerpts out of context to paint our church in a negative light. For example, Ps. Jurgen Matthesius, the lead pastor of Awaken Church was quoted as saying, “Our vision is 16 campuses around San Diego – literally, surround the city and then we can say, ‘Come out with your hands up, we have you surrounded.’” This is 100% true, I have heard Ps. Jurgen say this many times. In context, however, it is a play on words where he further clarified that by “hands up” he means hands lifted in worship and adoration to God, not as some sign of surrender to a hostile take-over. A significant portion of the article highlighted the prevalence of “wartime allusions” used by our church. The bible, including the New Testament, is filled with metaphor and allusion to life as a battle (See II Corinthians 10, I Peter 5, Ephesians 6). But these battles are not physical battles against physical enemies; they are spiritual battles of the heart and mind. Any Christian who does not understand and recognize this is out of alignment with orthodox Christianity and apparently doesn’t read the same Bible that I do.

Regarding the source quoted in the article, I don’t know Ps. Chris Rosebrough. However, I find it sad that a Christian pastor would spend time and energy criticizing a church that may differ in means and methods from his denomination instead of unifying over the fundamentals of faith that we both hold dear.

In closing, I wish that the journalist who authored this article would have taken the time to speak to people who actually call Awaken Church home. There are thousands and thousands of people that come to our church every week across our 8 campuses. We have no official membership requirements or process at all. They come and keep coming because they encounter God and their lives are better off. I wish she would have asked them about their experience at Awaken Church. I wish she would have interviewed any of the thousands of people who have made their way through Awaken Recovery, a biblically-based 12 step program that has set them free from the bonds of addiction. I wish she would have interviewed people who attended our Night of Christmas production at the Rady Shell where we gave all proceeds to local charities to give back to the city that we love so much. I wish she would have attended a worship service for herself to experience our powerful worship, compelling bible teaching, and loving church family.

For anybody that is curious about our church, come visit us at any one of our San Diego locations and see for yourself what our church is like. If you are looking for a life-giving church and live in the Coronado or Imperial Beach area, we look forward to hopefully worshiping and doing life with you when we get the campus going in Coronado.

Sincerely,

Mike Yeager
Executive Pastor, Awaken Ch



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Stop the Sewage that Closes the Beaches of Coronado, Silver Strand and Imperial Beach

Letters to the Editor

Did We Almost Lose Our Village Theatre?

Letters to the Editor

MotorCars on MainStreet was a Grand Gathering of Visitors and Residents

Letters to the Editor

It’s Past Time to Take Back San Diego from the Catastrophe of Homelessness

Letters to the Editor

Why We Sued City Hall (and Won)

Letters to the Editor

Info on Pending Assembly Bills: In Defense of Teachers

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Naval Special Warfare Commander Speaks at Coronado Memorial Day Service

Letters to the Editor

Stop the Sewage that Closes the Beaches of Coronado, Silver Strand and Imperial Beach

Travel

Rail Service Cleared to Resume Through San Clemente

Crime

Coronado Police Open Investigation into Case Involving CUSD Faculty Member

Community News

Community Protest to “Stop the Sewage” – May 27

Education

Peter Kuhns Selected as Next Principal of Coronado Village Elementary School

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.