San Diego Automotive Museum Offering Free Admission to Active-duty Military and Their Families

The San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park is participating in the Blue Star Museum Program this year from May 20th through September 4th. The Blue Star Museum Program is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America, offering free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard, Coast Guard and Reserve.

Active-duty military and up to five dependents will receive free admission to the San Diego Automotive Museum (2080 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101) from May 20th to September 4th. Qualified members must show a military or dependent ID. The museum hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, and holidays.

The San Diego Automotive Museum’s newest exhibit, Salute to San Diego’s Troops, honors the military community in San Diego and includes a 1942 Willy’s MB “Jeep,” a 1985 AM M1123 HMMWV “Humvee,” and a Jeep Willys hood which service members, past and present, are invited to sign.

For more information please visit: sdautomuseum.org.





