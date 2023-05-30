Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Driving Without a License (5/20-5/26)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Balboa Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on RH Dana Place

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

5/20/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on A Avenue and 1st Street

21 year old male

5/25/2023: Failure to Pay Bail – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of 6th Street

34 year old male

5/26/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

33 year old male

5/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue

37 year old male

5/26/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

41 year old male

5/26/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

29 year old female





