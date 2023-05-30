Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Driving Without a License (5/20-5/26)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Balboa Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on RH Dana Place
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 10th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
5/20/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on A Avenue and 1st Street
21 year old male
5/25/2023: Failure to Pay Bail – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of 6th Street
34 year old male
5/26/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
33 year old male
5/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue
37 year old male
5/26/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
41 year old male
5/26/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
29 year old female