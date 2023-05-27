Rail Service Cleared to Resume Through San Clemente

Effective Saturday, May 27:

Trains operating to and from San Diego no longer require a bus connection between Oceanside and Irvine

The rail line through San Clemente has reopened for passenger rail service as of Saturday, May 27, as emergency work has stabilized a hillside north of the Pier that last month scattered debris into the rail right of way below.

Metrolink passengers are asked to look for the latest updates on train schedules at metrolinktrains.com/service-update.

Pacific Surfliner passengers are asked to visit pacificsurfliner.com/alerts for updated train schedules.

The halt to passenger service began on April 27, when the slope behind the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens began to slide, prompting the city to start emergency work to stabilize the hillside.

Crews have finished the bulk of that work, and Metrolink has worked with a contractor to clear debris near the track, allowing passenger service to safely resume.

Metrolink, which operates regional passenger rail service, and its contractors worked with San Clemente, the LOSSAN (Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo) Rail Corridor Agency, which operates the popular Pacific Surfliner service, and the Orange County Transportation Authority, owner of the track through Orange County, to clear the way to safely re-establish service on the track.

All the partners, including OCTA, San Clemente, Metrolink and LOSSAN, are continuing to work together to coordinate any future work and will keep the public informed of any significant updates.





