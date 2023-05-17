CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Hosts Annual Film and Animation Festival; Awards-Style Show Sets the Stage for Artistic Excellence – May 25

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA)’s Digital Arts Conservatory is set to wow audiences at its film and animation festival on Thursday, May 25th at the Coronado Performing Arts Center from 5-7:30pm. The event, the “CHS and CoSA Digital Arts Extravaganza,” is an awards-style show with voting and prizes. Buy tickets here.
“The digital arts students are really excited to show their brand-new work,” said Anna Woerman, Digital Arts Conservatory Chair. “They are looking forward to having audience members vote for their favorite pieces. The awards at the end are a highlight for everyone; the energy is electrifying!”
The event features an artist’s reception at 5pm in the theatre lobby, with film and animation screenings starting promptly at 5:30. The show includes short films, animations, multimedia pieces, and print pieces. Several Coronado High School classes will be involved in the show, including all four strands of the CoSA’s Digital Arts Conservatory: Graphic Design, Game Design, Film, and Animation. The event also features work from the CHS Digital Photography class.
The students have been doing this awards-style show since 2015, with the exception of the pandemic, said Woerman. The sophomore digital arts marketing class heads up all the show promotion and production; they also curate all the pieces, create voting forms, edit the reels and even work as emcees. It’s a true collaboration!
“Their work ethic towards the end of the year on these time-consuming projects is admirable. These shows take months of work and sharing it with an audience is an important experience,” said Woerman. “When students know their work is valued, their learning becomes even more meaningful.”
The cost to attend the event is $10 for adults, $5 for CUSD students/staff, seniors, and the military. Buy tickets here.