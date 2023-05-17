CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Hosts Annual Film and Animation Festival; Awards-Style Show Sets the Stage for Artistic Excellence – May 25

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA)’s Digital Arts Conservatory is set to wow audiences at its film and animation festival on Thursday, May 25th at the Coronado Performing Arts Center from 5-7:30pm. The event, the “CHS and CoSA Digital Arts Extravaganza,” is an awards-style show with voting and prizes. Buy tickets here.

“The digital arts students are really excited to show their brand-new work,” said Anna Woerman, Digital Arts Conservatory Chair. “They are looking forward to having audience members vote for their favorite pieces. The awards at the end are a highlight for everyone; the energy is electrifying!”

The event features an artist’s reception at 5pm in the theatre lobby, with film and animation screenings starting promptly at 5:30. The show includes short films, animations, multimedia pieces, and print pieces. Several Coronado High School classes will be involved in the show, including all four strands of the CoSA’s Digital Arts Conservatory: Graphic Design, Game Design, Film, and Animation. The event also features work from the CHS Digital Photography class.

The students have been doing this awards-style show since 2015, with the exception of the pandemic, said Woerman. The sophomore digital arts marketing class heads up all the show promotion and production; they also curate all the pieces, create voting forms, edit the reels and even work as emcees. It’s a true collaboration!

“Their work ethic towards the end of the year on these time-consuming projects is admirable. These shows take months of work and sharing it with an audience is an important experience,” said Woerman. “When students know their work is valued, their learning becomes even more meaningful.”

The cost to attend the event is $10 for adults, $5 for CUSD students/staff, seniors, and the military. Buy tickets here.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.






