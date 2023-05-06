Art Auction to Benefit CHA Mother’s Day Home Tour ~ Through May 14

The Coronado Historical Association is honored to partner with local artists for a very special Mother’s Day treat. Local artists have donated fabulous works of art for an online auction to support CHA’s Annual Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour.

Online bidding is open now through 5 pm on May 14, 2023. Art included in the auction will be on display during the Historic Home Tour. Pieces vary in size, price point, and medium, including original watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings, giclee, a cutting board featuring the Del, and a 100% silk scarf featuring a beautiful rendering of the Boathouse. Works are generously donated by water media artist Tina Christiansen, oil painter Lucinda Swain, watercolorists Robert Gerdes and Connie Spitzer, and wood media artist Andrew Hottinger. Connie Spitzer’s creation, featured in the image below, is one of the most unique. This large format print of her watercolor (36×28 inches) showcases a special piece of Coronado’s history and is printed on metal so it can be displayed both indoors and out.

To learn more about the auction and place your bid today, visit www.biddingowl.com/CHA.

Auction items will be displayed in each of the historic homes on the Mother’s Day Home Tour and bidding will be open until 5:00 pm. Winning bidders will be able to pick up items at CHA the week after the Historic Home Tour.





