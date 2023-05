The second annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival, set for Saturday, May 13, is a collaboration between the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce to support the arts, our schools, and our local businesses.

Brad Willis has this Coronado story:

Admission is FREE for all but wine tastings and VIP experience, which require an advance purchase. Visit www.CoronadoArtAndWineFestival.com to get your tickets!

