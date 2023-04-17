Monday, April 17, 2023
Coronado Art & Wine Festival – May 13

This second annual event will bring CUSD artists and amazing community artists together in a free arts and culture celebration, with optional paid wine tasting on the side. There will be continuous live music and a DJ throughout the day.

Coronado Schools Foundation is partnering with the Coronado Chamber of Commerce for the Second Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival taking place on C Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets on Saturday, May 13th from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The arts and culture festival is designed to bring everyone together for a signature local event to enjoy delicious sips and bites, while funding essential programs at our public schools. Coronado Chamber Executive Director Rena Clancy and President & CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation Michelle Gilmore are bringing their dream team together again to bring this one-of-a-kind event to the street closure in town. It features local artists and restaurants to showcase the best of the Crown City. 2022 showcased over 14 vendors and 40+ artists.

Featuring over 70 local artists showcasing their work, live music and performances, wine tastings in Wine Village, a VIP Experience, a hands-on Kids-ARTopia, and a silent auction, the event has something for everyone. Afterwards, attendees are encouraged to head out onto Orange Avenue and the Ferry Landing to eat, shop, and enjoy the day.

Admission is FREE for all but wine tastings and VIP experience, which require an advance purchase. The public portion of the festival is family-friendly and expected to draw large crowds. The fundraising event will bring essential funding to STEM & Arts programs at our public schools while also promoting and encouraging local Coronado artists, restaurants, and merchants.

Visit www.CoronadoArtAndWineFestival.com to get your tickets!

Video footage from Tony Perri

 



