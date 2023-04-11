CoSA Visual Arts Explores “Figments of Your Imagination” at C3 Gallery

The Coronado School of the Arts Visual Arts Conservatory announces its newest exhibit, “Figments of Your Imagination” at the C3 Gallery at the Coronado Community Center. The student art show debuts on Tuesday, April 18th from 5:30-7pm with an opening reception in the Nautilus Room at 1845 Strand Way. The exhibit reflects the work in figure drawing of live models and highlights authentic creativity in process, subject matter, style, and expression. It also features work from CHS ceramics student artists including sculpture and pottery.

“Displaying work in the community beyond the campus walls allows student artists to share their perspective with a broader audience to inspire or ignite discussion,” says Karrie Jackson, CoSA Visual Arts Chair. “Public exhibitions are a wonderful opportunity for artists to gain commission opportunities and sell their original artwork if they so choose.”

The “Figments of Your Imagination” exhibit was curated by student artists Emi Hitson, Olivia McKissick, Kora Gilbert and Ben Byars, and highlights graduating seniors Stella Perez and Leah Schrum. Perez says that she is inspired by the media she consumes, the people and places she cherishes, and how she views herself through a cultural, spiritual, familial and societal lens.

“As a woman, I often incorporate my complex relationship with my own femininity and how it feels to grow up in an age where being a woman is both heavily commodified and hyper-criticized,” says Perez. “My artwork is also a solace, especially during exams and college applications. It’s a time, with no background noise, just to create.”

Schrum says she’s the product of an “overactive imagination” and a “looming fear of running out of time.” She says the past few years of CoSA have allowed her to explore what she loves most about making art.

CHS ceramics teacher Kelly Telebrico says she’s busy celebrating the vibrant return of the ceramics community.

“It has always been my dream as a ceramics teacher to create a space where kids want to spend time together making things,” says Telebrico. “I am truly elated as a teacher in guiding them to try new things, asking them questions about their work, and just watching them joyfully making things with their friends.”

The exhibit “Figments of Your Imagination” runs through the end of May.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





