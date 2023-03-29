Islander Girls Lacrosse Sweeps Canyon Crest Academy with 24-2 Win

On Friday, March 24th the Coronado Islanders faced off against Canyon Crest Academy (CCA). The Islanders absolutely exceeded expectations and conquered the CCA Ravens by a score of 24-2.

There were so many goals scored in the first 20 minutes that the Islanders were able to put in some younger players and get them some game time experience. It was a wonderful sight to see and a very exciting moment for the players.

As per usual, Sydney Dunn played a huge role in the victory against CCA. She scored goal after goal, speeding by the defenders and finding open shots to take.

Lauren Hundley was also a dominating player. She scored many amazing goals that had everyone cheering. The athleticism and leadership that she showed on the field, being able to direct traffic and help get her players into an open spot to make a play really payed off.

As we progressed through the game, more and more goals were scored by the Islanders. Julia Mineo, Maria Anaya, Katie Collins, Brooklyn Parma, Jordan Peterson, Grace Elardo, Charlotte Peterson, and Jaya Jost all had great games, contributing to the end score of two dozen goals. Some goals were from penalties, others from great passes that set up an easy shot. Along with that, there was a great underhand goal scored, and another one that was shot like a beam into the corner of the net after a 180 degree spin by the Islander.

Emma Fabiszak was another player who scored, and you could tell that she was having so much fun and playing around with her teammates. It was a game to remember for the Islanders and allowed them to really enjoy the sport of lacrosse and create some memories.

Overall, the game was a complete blowout at 24-2. The Coronado girls defended their turf and made a statement while doing so.

The next home game will be on Monday, April 3rd at 5pm against Sacred Heart Prep.

Scoring Total:

Sydney Dunn: 4 goals

Lauren Hundley: 4 goals

Brooklyn Parma: 3 goals

Julia Mineo: 2 goals

Katie Collins: 2 goals

Grace Elardo: 2 goals

Maria Anaya: 2 goal

Jordan Peterson: 2 goals

Emma Fabiszak: 1 goal

Jaya Jost: 1 goal

Charlotte Peterson: 1 goal

Total: 24 Goals





