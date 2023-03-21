Tuesday, March 21, 2023
SUP & Saddle – Why Walk When You Can Kayak, Paddle and Cycle?

1 min.
San Diego Bike & Kayak is now SUP & Saddle. Located at the Coronado Ferry Landing, they offer bike, kayak and stand up paddle board (SUP) rentals.

At SUP and Saddle, the goal is to provide the necessary equipment to enjoy self-guided fun to explore the vibrant Coronado Island’s land and sea by bike, kayak, and stand-up paddle board. The gloriously sunny San Diego weather allows for bike and kayak rentals all year round!

SUP & Saddle staff transfer the SUPs to the launch point, and help you past those first waves. (SUP & Saddle)

All rentals include the minimum equipment, including life vests and paddles for the watercrafts, and helmets for bikes, as well as custom maps highlighting the best scenic spots on land and in the water, where you will find views like no others. All rentals include a safety briefing by certified guides, as well as a short introduction to get you past the first waves when kayaking or paddleboarding. SUP & Saddle also takes care of transporting the watercrafts to and from the launch point at the beach.

www.supandsaddle.com
619-880-NADO (6236)
[email protected]

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

