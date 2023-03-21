Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Community News

Coronado Girl Scouts Say Thank You for a Great Cookie Season

Coronado Girl Scouts are wrapping up their 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Over 24,000 cookie boxes were sold by 80 girls in 12 different Girl Scout troops in Coronado. These entrepreneurs have perfected their pitches, and learned money management, business ethics, people skills, goal setting, and decision making. Thank you to Coronado for your support of our Girl Scout troops and leaders of tomorrow.

If you know a girl age 5-18 who is interested in learning and having fun in the process, reach out to us at [email protected].

 

 



