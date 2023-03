The Coronado Democratic Club will hold its monthly membership meeting on Saturday, March 25th at 11 am in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Doors open at 10:30 am for social time and the meeting starts promptly at 11 am.

The program will be a presentation by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on the rise of antisemitism, and hate in general, during the last six years. The speaker will be Rob Hicks, Assistant Regional Director for ADL San Diego. The meeting is open to the public.