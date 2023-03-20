“Company” at the Coronado Playhouse Will Have You Laughing and Toe-Tapping

“Company” is the current show at the Coronado Playhouse, and it’s been running since March 3rd. Director Blake McCarty has done a great job with this musical comedy. The actors performed with loads of energy and wit. The Playhouse has a cozy and intimate atmosphere that made watching it even more enjoyable.

The performance is just shy of three hours, but it is a quick and moving musical. The show takes place in New York City, “yesterday, today, or tomorrow,” according to the program. The set changed from characters’ apartments to bars to parks in the city. There was rarely a scene without a cocktail prop in someone’s hand; which is fitting as the show’s tagline is “I’ll drink to that.”

On the surface, “Company” seems to be a comedy about Robert, a single man in his mid-thirties, and his relationships. But by the end, the musical has delivered different complex relationship archetypes through Robert and his couple friends. The show delves into the idea that one should truly know what they want before getting into a relationship, and it showcases the human connection experience. The songs are filled with different themes like heartbreak, loneliness, excitement, and confusion. Each character had their own unique challenge that separates them from the rest of the friend group. All of the relationship issues feel timeless and just as applicable today.

The singing was truly phenomenal. Casting was spot on matching the actors and their voices with the content of the songs they sung. “Getting Married Today” was a lightning fast song that grabbed the audience’s attention. Brittney Adriana Carrillo, who plays Amy, sang at impressive speeds during that number. There was no shortness of laughter in the audience, especially during “Poor Baby” and “Marry Me A Little.” The choreography, done by Chelsea Zeffiro, was energetic and charming. “What Would We Do Without You?” is a fantastic dance number in Act 2. The couples managed to dance in a hilarious but impressive fashion.

The humor in the show was unmatched. Even when actors were singing an operatic verse, they still managed to make the audience fold over laughing. Most of the jokes were aimed at older generations and some were sneaky, so you need to pay attention or you might miss some.

Musical Director Michael Tyree conducted the band, which is the backdrop of all the music and a key component of the show. Trombone, trumpet, violin, piccolo, flute, clarinet, saxophone, keys, bass, and percussion players combined to carry out the sixteen musical numbers.

Overall, I found it to be a great show, full of laughter and foot-tapping music! And due to popular demand, it’s been extended through April 2. Supporting Coronado’s arts and culture and the talented artists is a win-win. “Company” plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.

Watch a preview here:

Coronado Playhouse

1835 Strand Way · Coronado

For tickets and additional information,

visit the website or call 619-435-4856





