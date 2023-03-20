Monday, March 20, 2023
Stage

“Company” at the Coronado Playhouse Will Have You Laughing and Toe-Tapping

3 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

“Company” is the current show at the Coronado Playhouse, and it’s been running since March 3rd. Director Blake McCarty has done a great job with this musical comedy. The actors performed with loads of energy and wit. The Playhouse has a cozy and intimate atmosphere that made watching it even more enjoyable.

Photo by Ken Jacques

The performance is just shy of three hours, but it is a quick and moving musical. The show takes place in New York City, “yesterday, today, or tomorrow,” according to the program. The set changed from characters’ apartments to bars to parks in the city. There was rarely a scene without a cocktail prop in someone’s hand; which is fitting as the show’s tagline is “I’ll drink to that.”

On the surface, “Company” seems to be a comedy about Robert, a single man in his mid-thirties, and his relationships. But by the end, the musical has delivered different complex relationship archetypes through Robert and his couple friends. The show delves into the idea that one should truly know what they want before getting into a relationship, and it showcases the human connection experience. The songs are filled with different themes like heartbreak, loneliness, excitement, and confusion. Each character had their own unique challenge that separates them from the rest of the friend group. All of the relationship issues feel timeless and just as applicable today.

Photo by Ken Jacques

The singing was truly phenomenal. Casting was spot on matching the actors and their voices with the content of the songs they sung. “Getting Married Today” was a lightning fast song that grabbed the audience’s attention. Brittney Adriana Carrillo, who plays Amy, sang at impressive speeds during that number. There was no shortness of laughter in the audience, especially during “Poor Baby” and “Marry Me A Little.” The choreography, done by Chelsea Zeffiro, was energetic and charming. “What Would We Do Without You?” is a fantastic dance number in Act 2. The couples managed to dance in a hilarious but impressive fashion.

The humor in the show was unmatched. Even when actors were singing an operatic verse, they still managed to make the audience fold over laughing. Most of the jokes were aimed at older generations and some were sneaky, so you need to pay attention or you might miss some.

Musical Director Michael Tyree conducted the band, which is the backdrop of all the music and a key component of the show. Trombone, trumpet, violin, piccolo, flute, clarinet, saxophone, keys, bass, and percussion players combined to carry out the sixteen musical numbers.

Photo: Ken Jacques

Overall, I found it to be a great show, full of laughter and foot-tapping music! And due to popular demand, it’s been extended through April 2. Supporting Coronado’s arts and culture and the talented artists is a win-win. “Company” plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.

Watch a preview here:

Coronado Playhouse
1835 Strand Way · Coronado
For tickets and additional information,
visit the website or call 619-435-4856



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.