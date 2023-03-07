Let’s Work Together to Prevent Dangerous Cult from Invading our City

Submitted by John Pottridge

I am a Viet Nam veteran and San Diego native. I love Coronado and I love America. Nothing saddens, frightens and angers me more than fake patriotism and pseudo religious right-wing fanaticism. Brad Willis has exposed Awaken as a dangerous cult attempting to gain a foothold in our city government from top to bottom. Its weird and dangerous conspiracy theories pose a serious threat to our school system and city government.

Civic leaders must declare their loyalties. If they are with Awaken they are not with the citizens of Coronado and not doing their jobs.

Let’s work together to prevent this dangerous cult from invading our city.

John Pottridge

