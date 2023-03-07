Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Letters to the Editor

Let’s Work Together to Prevent Dangerous Cult from Invading our City

0 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by John Pottridge

I am a Viet Nam veteran and San Diego native. I love Coronado and I love America. Nothing saddens, frightens and angers me more than fake patriotism and pseudo religious right-wing fanaticism. Brad Willis has exposed Awaken as a dangerous cult attempting to gain a foothold in our city government from top to bottom. Its weird and dangerous conspiracy theories pose a serious threat to our school system and city government.

Civic leaders must declare their loyalties. If they are with Awaken they are not with the citizens of Coronado and not doing their jobs.

Let’s work together to prevent this dangerous cult from invading our city.

John Pottridge

 

RELATED:

They Plan to “Take Territory” in Coronado



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.