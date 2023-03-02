Rep. Peters Announces 2022 Service Academy Nominations Including CHS’ Saxton Sylvester

Today, Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50) announced the newest class of Service Academy nominations which included Saxton Sylvester of Coronado High School.

In total, 29 students from the 52nd congressional district received nominations to attend U.S. Military Academy West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. These students applied for a nomination from Peters’ office in fall 2022. After an interview with Peters’ Service Academy Nominations Board, the most qualified students were offered nominations to attend a service academy. The Nominations Board consists of former academy graduates, a former high school counselor, a former academy liaison, and a retired Major General for the Marines. If accepted by a service academy, graduates are required to serve a minimum a minimum of five years in the military.

“This is one of my favorite duties as a Member of Congress — helping select the future leaders of our Armed Services,” said Rep. Peters. “This group of exceptional students from San Diego will continue our local military and veteran history. The parents of these nominees should be extremely proud of the extraordinary, service-minded, and patriotic young Americans they have raised. Congratulations to all.”

Air Force



Michael Scappaticci – Cathedral Catholic High School

Emily Hauw – Westview High School (not attending)

Mateo Aguilera – Rancho Bernardo High School

Josef Wittig – Maranatha Christian High School

William Kozma – University City High School

Nathan Nguyen – Mira Mesa High School

Saxton Sylvester – Coronado High School

Joshua Yang – Scripps Ranch High School

Henry Van Duren – Scripps Ranch High School

Andrew Ko – Canyon Crest Academy

Saxton was also part of the CHS Homecoming Court 2022

West Point

John Hartford – La Jolla High School

Matteo Tumini – Rancho Bernardo High School

James Wagenseller – Poway High School

Christopher Williams – Francis W. Parker School

Henry Van Duren – Scripps Ranch High School

Michael Scappaticci – Cathedral Catholic High School

Aidan Stewart – Mount Carmel High School

Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy

Ruth Cuches-Garcia – Point Loma High School

Hannah Mulligan – La Jolla Country Day School

Navy

Riley Higgins – Clairemont High School

Aidan Stewart – Mount Carmel High School

John (Jack) Kelly – Point Loma High School

Julia Bell – Poway High School

Kiefer Black – La Jolla High School

James Bartelloni – Torrey Pines High School

Mia Eghtedari – Scripps Ranch High School

Benjamin Koziner – Poway High School

Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy

Merchant Marines

Aiden St. Jean – Rock Academy

Colson Montgomery – Mount Carmel High School

Ruth Cuches-Garcia – Point Loma High School

Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy

John (Jack) Kelly – Point Loma High School

Valerie Jolon – Point Loma High School

Junho Lim – Westview High School






