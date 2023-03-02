Rep. Peters Announces 2022 Service Academy Nominations Including CHS’ Saxton Sylvester

Today, Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50) announced the newest class of Service Academy nominations which included Saxton Sylvester of Coronado High School.
In total, 29 students from the 52nd congressional district received nominations to attend U.S. Military Academy West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. These students applied for a nomination from Peters’ office in fall 2022. After an interview with Peters’ Service Academy Nominations Board, the most qualified students were offered nominations to attend a service academy. The Nominations Board consists of former academy graduates, a former high school counselor, a former academy liaison, and a retired Major General for the Marines. If accepted by a service academy, graduates are required to serve a minimum a minimum of five years in the military.
“This is one of my favorite duties as a Member of Congress — helping select the future leaders of our Armed Services,” said Rep. Peters. “This group of exceptional students from San Diego will continue our local military and veteran history. The parents of these nominees should be extremely proud of the extraordinary, service-minded, and patriotic young Americans they have raised. Congratulations to all.”
Air Force
Michael Scappaticci – Cathedral Catholic High School
Emily Hauw – Westview High School (not attending)
Mateo Aguilera – Rancho Bernardo High School
Josef Wittig – Maranatha Christian High School
William Kozma – University City High School
Nathan Nguyen – Mira Mesa High School
Saxton Sylvester – Coronado High School
Joshua Yang – Scripps Ranch High School
Henry Van Duren – Scripps Ranch High School
Andrew Ko – Canyon Crest Academy
West Point
John Hartford – La Jolla High School
Matteo Tumini – Rancho Bernardo High School
James Wagenseller – Poway High School
Christopher Williams – Francis W. Parker School
Henry Van Duren – Scripps Ranch High School
Michael Scappaticci – Cathedral Catholic High School
Aidan Stewart – Mount Carmel High School
Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy
Ruth Cuches-Garcia – Point Loma High School
Hannah Mulligan – La Jolla Country Day School
Navy
Riley Higgins – Clairemont High School
Aidan Stewart – Mount Carmel High School
John (Jack) Kelly – Point Loma High School
Julia Bell – Poway High School
Kiefer Black – La Jolla High School
James Bartelloni – Torrey Pines High School
Mia Eghtedari – Scripps Ranch High School
Benjamin Koziner – Poway High School
Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy
Merchant Marines
Aiden St. Jean – Rock Academy
Colson Montgomery – Mount Carmel High School
Ruth Cuches-Garcia – Point Loma High School
Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy
John (Jack) Kelly – Point Loma High School
Valerie Jolon – Point Loma High School
Junho Lim – Westview High School