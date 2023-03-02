Thursday, March 2, 2023
MilitaryPeople

Rep. Peters Announces 2022 Service Academy Nominations Including CHS’ Saxton Sylvester

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Rep. Scott Peters and Saxton Sylvester
Rep. Scott Peters and Saxton Sylvester

Today, Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50) announced the newest class of Service Academy nominations which included Saxton Sylvester of Coronado High School.

In total, 29 students from the 52nd congressional district received nominations to attend U.S. Military Academy West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. These students applied for a nomination from Peters’ office in fall 2022. After an interview with Peters’ Service Academy Nominations Board, the most qualified students were offered nominations to attend a service academy. The Nominations Board consists of former academy graduates, a former high school counselor, a former academy liaison, and a retired Major General for the Marines. If accepted by a service academy, graduates are required to serve a minimum a minimum of five years in the military.

“This is one of my favorite duties as a Member of Congress — helping select the future leaders of our Armed Services,” said Rep. Peters. “This group of exceptional students from San Diego will continue our local military and veteran history. The parents of these nominees should be extremely proud of the extraordinary, service-minded, and patriotic young Americans they have raised. Congratulations to all.”

U.S. Air Force Academy

Air Force
 
Michael Scappaticci – Cathedral Catholic High School
Emily Hauw – Westview High School (not attending)
Mateo Aguilera – Rancho Bernardo High School
Josef Wittig – Maranatha Christian High School
William Kozma – University City High School
Nathan Nguyen – Mira Mesa High School
Saxton Sylvester – Coronado High School
Joshua Yang – Scripps Ranch High School
Henry Van Duren – Scripps Ranch High School
Andrew Ko – Canyon Crest Academy

Saxton was also part of the CHS Homecoming Court 2022

Updated: Coronado Homecoming 2022: Royal Court, Parade, Football and More!

West Point

John Hartford – La Jolla High School
Matteo Tumini – Rancho Bernardo High School
James Wagenseller – Poway High School
Christopher Williams – Francis W. Parker School
Henry Van Duren – Scripps Ranch High School
Michael Scappaticci – Cathedral Catholic High School
Aidan Stewart – Mount Carmel High School
Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy
Ruth Cuches-Garcia – Point Loma High School
Hannah Mulligan – La Jolla Country Day School

Navy

Riley Higgins – Clairemont High School
Aidan Stewart – Mount Carmel High School
John (Jack) Kelly – Point Loma High School
Julia Bell – Poway High School
Kiefer Black – La Jolla High School
James Bartelloni – Torrey Pines High School
Mia Eghtedari – Scripps Ranch High School
Benjamin Koziner – Poway High School
Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy

Merchant Marines

Aiden St. Jean – Rock Academy
Colson Montgomery – Mount Carmel High School
Ruth Cuches-Garcia – Point Loma High School
Luke Germani – Camden Military Academy
John (Jack) Kelly – Point Loma High School
Valerie Jolon – Point Loma High School
Junho Lim – Westview High School



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.