Saturday, February 18, 2023
Stage

CoSA’s “Rosencranz and Guildenstern are Dead” – Talent & Wit Shine

2 min.

There is one final showing of "Rosencranz and Guildenstern are Dead" this evening at 7pm.

Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre & Drama conservatory has staged a production of “Rosencranz and Guildenstern are Dead” by Tom Stoppard for their winter performance.

The production director is Levi Kaplan and the show’s stage manager is CoSA student, sophomore Maya Bell.

In summary, the play follows the two minor characters from Hamlet when they are not appearing in Hamlet. Indeed the show was a total absurdist and existential production that was comedic, yet tragic at the same time. The lead characters, played by Lauryn McGuire and Sydney Zuckerman, did a fantastic job and basically never left the stage for the almost-three-hour length of the show.

Flyer for the CoSA show

The show started off in the lobby of all places. As you were waiting to be let in at 7 pm, the troupe of actors stormed into the Black Box lobby. They sang, danced, shook tambourines, and more. This introduction started the show off with a bang. After the actors fled the lobby, you were let into the theater for seating. The two main characters were already onstage, curtains drawn, and were pacing the set.

The show was very interactive. As an audience member watching, you felt like you were a part of the story. As a whole the show was very unorthodox and the performance was not limited to just the stage. For example, actors were sitting in the audience and breaking the fourth wall constantly. In addition, the actors made it feel like they were talking to the audience while they posed philosophical questions ranging from memory to the meaning of life.

There was no lack of wittiness from the characters. Without a doubt Rosencranz and Guildenstern’s chemistry was unmatched. Again and again the actors bantered with such quick speed. Concurrently, all of the actors had impeccable comedic timing. Many audience members couldn’t contain their laughter throughout the night. Multiple actors in the show played different parts, demonstrating their creative skills as actors by switching from being in the band of players to a character in Hamlet.

Even though the play was full of humorous remarks, it covers plenty of very beautiful topics with Shakespearean style language. The long monologues helped cover the intense plot the play follows and were a great way to balance out the comedic aspects of the show. As a member of the audience you really had to pay attention to all the one-of-a-kind details dispersed throughout the play. Characters arcs were unfolding and you saw actors cover all ranges of depth.

Photo of the plays set during intermission

All in all it was a very unique experience. The CoSA actors showed their bravery and passion for their art yet again and the performances put on by these students are proof of their young talent. Each CoSA show is a special experience and in addition to students, faculty, and family members, community members are encouraged to attend.

There is one final showing of “Rosencranz and Guildenstern are Dead” this evening at 7pm.

 



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.