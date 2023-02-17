Islander Girls Basketball Celebrates 2023 Senior Night

On Friday, February 10, the Islander Girls Basketball Team celebrated their five graduating seniors in a match-up against La Jolla High School. Alyssa Alarcon, America Camarillo, Rikka Navarrette, Kati Potter, and Anna Youngblood were commemorated as they played in their last home game of the season.

Alyssa Alarcon began playing basketball when she was 8 years old. Her favorite memory of being on the team was winning in double overtime against Castle Park, and she plans to attend college to pursue a path in criminal justice.

America Camarillo has been playing basketball since she was 15 years old. Her favorite memories included spending quality time with her teammates and mentally preparing for victories during van rides to away games. After she graduates, America plans to travel the world and learn a foreign language by studying abroad and immersing herself in a new culture.

Rikka Navarrette started playing basketball when she was 17. Her advice to future Islanders is to have fun playing the game and work hard for what you want. Rikka plans to attend a community college after graduation, then apply to school in Florida.

Kati Potter began playing basketball when she was 14 years old, and her favorite memory with the team was winning the double overtime home game this year. To Kati, being an Islander signifies her pride of being an athlete for the school and making memories with friends she loves. Her advice to future Islanders is to “have fun and don’t be so hard on yourself.”

Anna Youngblood has been playing basketball since she was 11. Her advice to future athletes is to put forth 100% effort in games and practices and to drink plenty of water!

Coach John Coolidge shared, “Although we lost the game 54-19 to La Jolla on Senior Night, I feel like the team played hard all game. We decided as a team to start the five seniors and let them play the first quarter to honor them in their final game. They played great, having 24 rebounds, 9 steals, and 8 block shots between them.”

The seniors weren’t the only ones who shined that night, though. Sophomore Selena Herrera collected 9 points and 5 steals, and freshman Maria Anaya showcased her potential with 6 steals and 4 rebounds.

“It was my pleasure to have the time with my seniors who showed the underclassmen how to play hard, hustle, and have fun,” Coach Coolidge concluded. “I am very proud of all these wonderful, young ladies!”





