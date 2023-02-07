Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Ferry Landing

Valentine’s Day is almost here! It is the perfect opportunity to celebrate romantic love, friendship, and prioritizing time to tell people how you feel about them. What better place to do that than the Coronado Ferry Landing? With five star restaurants, great shopping, and an unbeatable view, head there to celebrate!

Have a bite

Bonjour! Le Parfait would like to introduce our elegant and delicious Valentine’s themed desserts. For all of February, some of your favorite sweets, including our Signature and Banana Toffee cakes, will take on a lovely heart-shaped look that everyone can enjoy. We also feature our limited edition Special Teddy Bear Lovers, the perfect gift for your sweetheart. We invite you to come in and have a taste of our Cupid-approved delights!

Peohe’s Sweetheart Menu features three delectable courses and a bay view, sure to set the mood for a wonderful evening.

Village Pizzeria will be having a special only on Valentine’s Day. Get 1 free Sweetie Pie slice on Valentine’s Day with a purchase of any large pizza. Available for dine-in and takeout.

Vom Fass has an event for you! On February 10th, join their Valentine’s Day Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate event. Register now for the 5PM seating or the 7PM seating.

Il Fornaio will be running multiple Valentine’s inspired specials from February 9 through 19, lots of time to be able to enjoy! Check out their Valentine’s Specials. Know you want to share Il Fornaio with your love but not sure when? Buy a $100 gift card for $85, February 3-19 only.

Shop a bit

Local love lives on at Miss Match Coronado. Be our Galentine and enjoy 25% off your entire purchase Sunday, February 12 through the 14th by simply mentioning this article. New wardrobe permission granted, Xoxo Miss Match.

Stop by Vom Fass for Valentine’s Day gifts: Wine, Whiskey, Chocolates, Oil & Vinegar sets.

Coronado Certified Farmers Market will be open on Valentine’s Day! Pick up a fresh bouquet of flowers and pick out your favorite juicy fruits to enjoy.

We can't wait to see you at the Ferry Landing!






