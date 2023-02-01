Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Community News

Mitsubishi’s Barrio Logan Cement Warehouse Proposal Not Moving Forward

1 min.
By Managing Editor

The Port of San Diego issued this statement regarding the Mitsubishi Cement Proposal:

“Negotiations between the Port of San Diego and Mitsubishi Cement Corporation (MCC) are not moving forward at this time. The Port is open to future negotiations with MCC that meet the goals of our Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS), which strives to support our maritime businesses that help the regional economy thrive while also significantly improving air quality for our neighbors and those who visit and work on our waterfront. We appreciate the community and stakeholder engagement throughout the process with MCC and also believe that meaningful engagement with portside communities and all stakeholders is wise and benefits all parties. We would urge MCC to continue their most recent path should the day come when they want to re-open negotiations. In the meantime, the Port continues to collaborate with our current tenants to meet the goals of our MCAS and is open to businesses that share our dedication to a zero emissions future.”

– Chairman Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners

Learn more about the proposal and community reaction to it:

‘You Would Not Allow This in Coronado’: Barrio Logan Cement Warehouse Talks Delayed Amid Protests

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.