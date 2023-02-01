Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Education

“Ardent” Captures Coronado Middle School Spelling Bee Contest for Aptin Biparva

1 min.
By Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Middle School (CMS) sixth grade student Aptin Biparva clinched the school’s spelling bee title after seven rounds in nearly one and a half hours. Eighth grader Brenden Price was the runner-up.

Thirty five ardent spellers competed in this year’s annual CMS spelling bee on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The competitors were a mix of sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students. “Each English/Humanities class held a class spelling bee and then sent their winner to the school bee. The event was very competitive and Aptin was so excited when he won,” shared CMS teacher Kathy Cotten who coordinated the event.

Coronado Middle School sixth grade student Aptin Biparva won the annual CMS Spelling Bee. Biparva will compete at the county competition on March 9, 2023

“We are so proud of Aptin and will be cheering him on at the next level,” said CMS Principal Brooke Falar. The next competition is the San Diego County Spelling Bee on March 9, 2023. The winner of the county bee will go to the state bee and then to the national competition in Washington DC.

Biparva clinched the competition with the winning word…. ARDENT.

 

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.