“Ardent” Captures Coronado Middle School Spelling Bee Contest for Aptin Biparva

Coronado Middle School (CMS) sixth grade student Aptin Biparva clinched the school’s spelling bee title after seven rounds in nearly one and a half hours. Eighth grader Brenden Price was the runner-up.

Thirty five ardent spellers competed in this year’s annual CMS spelling bee on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The competitors were a mix of sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students. “Each English/Humanities class held a class spelling bee and then sent their winner to the school bee. The event was very competitive and Aptin was so excited when he won,” shared CMS teacher Kathy Cotten who coordinated the event.

“We are so proud of Aptin and will be cheering him on at the next level,” said CMS Principal Brooke Falar. The next competition is the San Diego County Spelling Bee on March 9, 2023. The winner of the county bee will go to the state bee and then to the national competition in Washington DC.

Biparva clinched the competition with the winning word…. ARDENT.

