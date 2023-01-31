Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Fast Charging for Electric Vehicles Coming to 9th and D

By Kaylee Smith

 

EVgo Fast Charging is coming soon in the Coronado Vons parking lot.

Evgo Fast Charging will be coming soon to the corner of D and Ninth in the Coronado Vons parking lot. The nationwide network ensures over 140 million Americans have their stations accessible within a 10 mile radius. Their mission statement expresses, “To expedite mass adoption of electric vehicles by creating a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network that delivers fast charging to everyone.” 

The Coronado Times reached out to EVgo for some details on when the stations would be active, how many would be available, and charging costs, but they were unable to disclose further information regarding the upcoming development. However, according to their website, their pricing has a variety of options based on location. The San Diego region has rates as low as $0.23 per kWh for the 6x + month plan and $0.43 for the pay-as-you-need occasional charge. Charging only takes 15-45 minutes. 

The idea is to simply plug in, pay, charge and go. As the world starts shifting to using electric cars more prominently this will be a new convenience for the community. To learn more, visit the Evgo website here.

Other EV Charging Stations Around Coronado:

City of Coronado City HallBlink 

Marriott Coronado IslandNonNetworked, Tesla 

Coronado Cays Homeowners AssociationOpConnect  

Hotel Del CoronadoNonNetworked, Tesla 

Coronado Golf CourseOpConnect 

Second Street and B AvenueBlink

 



Kaylee Smith
Kaylee was born and raised in San Diego, becoming an official Coronado local in 2015. As a homeschooler, her life has looked a little different from your average teenager. From cruising amusement parks mid week to attending community college since the age of 14, life as the oldest of five stays full. When not crafting together a story, she loves training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and playing beach volleyball. Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

