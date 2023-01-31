Fast Charging for Electric Vehicles Coming to 9th and D

Evgo Fast Charging will be coming soon to the corner of D and Ninth in the Coronado Vons parking lot. The nationwide network ensures over 140 million Americans have their stations accessible within a 10 mile radius. Their mission statement expresses, “To expedite mass adoption of electric vehicles by creating a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network that delivers fast charging to everyone.”

The Coronado Times reached out to EVgo for some details on when the stations would be active, how many would be available, and charging costs, but they were unable to disclose further information regarding the upcoming development. However, according to their website, their pricing has a variety of options based on location. The San Diego region has rates as low as $0.23 per kWh for the 6x + month plan and $0.43 for the pay-as-you-need occasional charge. Charging only takes 15-45 minutes.

The idea is to simply plug in, pay, charge and go. As the world starts shifting to using electric cars more prominently this will be a new convenience for the community. To learn more, visit the Evgo website here.

Other EV Charging Stations Around Coronado:

City of Coronado City Hall – Blink

Marriott Coronado Island – NonNetworked, Tesla

Coronado Cays Homeowners Association – OpConnect

Hotel Del Coronado – NonNetworked, Tesla

Coronado Golf Course – OpConnect

Second Street and B Avenue – Blink





