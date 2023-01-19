Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Hosts 25th Year Anniversary Gala – March 11

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) will celebrate almost three decades as San Diego County’s premier public arts conservatory at the Coronado School of the Arts’ 25th Anniversary Gala & Auction: Celebrating Advancing the Arts Since 1996. The event—which was postponed for two years during the global pandemic—is taking place on Saturday, March 11 at the Island Club on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). Guests will be treated to amazing student art and mesmerizing performances, sip on cocktails from a hosted bar, enjoy a delicious sit-down dinner, then dance the night away with live music from IT’S NEVER 2L8.

“We can’t wait to finally celebrate the 25 year anniversary with the community, our first gala since the pandemic!” said Bryn Reina, event chair. “CoSA has given our young artists such an incredible opportunity to share their talents with the world. We are excited to celebrate our students, our instructors, and our community partners.”

Guests will experience an immersive evening of student art, packed with live dance and theater performances, instrumental music, digital arts exhibits, theater production design, and visual art. John Weisbarth, from Tiny House Nation, will MC the event and help auction off winning items sure to delight and intrigue all guests. Between a live auction, an opportunity drawing and a silent auction, guests will have a chance to win everything from a five-night trip to Costa Rica to a New York City getaway with Broadway show tickets, a snowy chalet vacation at Lake Gregory to a new set of wheels from Holland’s Bicycles. Also up for grabs…a series of skin treatments from Natalie Falletta Skincare, and San Diego Symphony tickets at the Rady Shell at Jacob’s Park.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://cosa.schoolauction.net/cosagala2023/. Community members are also invited to sponsor the event, donate an item for the live or silent auction, or make an in-kind donation.

CoSA has been dedicated to enriching lives through the arts in San Diego since its founding in 1996. CoSA has six unique conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. The award-winning school is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. All San Diego students who will be in grades nine through 12 in fall of 2023 are invited to apply online. Applications are due on February 17, 2023.

Students and parents are invited to follow CoSA on Facebook (@coronadoschoolofthearts) and Instagram (@cosasdofficial) to stay current on upcoming news and audition information.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





