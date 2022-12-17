Saturday, December 17, 2022
Thank You for Girls Basketball Coverage

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

Submitted by Coach John Coolidge

I wanted to thank you for sending Bella to cover the Girls Basketball team at Coronado High. She did a great article with photos. The girl did got get any press last year from any of the news, papers, journal or school paper. Although they have had a rough couple years with players participating, they are a great group of kids.

Thank you again for serving our community with Coronado Times in such a positive way

Coach John Coolidge

RELATED:

Islander Girls Basketball Defeats Castle Park in Double Overtime 42-39



