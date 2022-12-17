Thank You for Girls Basketball Coverage

Submitted by Coach John Coolidge

I wanted to thank you for sending Bella to cover the Girls Basketball team at Coronado High. She did a great article with photos. The girl did got get any press last year from any of the news, papers, journal or school paper. Although they have had a rough couple years with players participating, they are a great group of kids.

Thank you again for serving our community with Coronado Times in such a positive way

Coach John Coolidge

