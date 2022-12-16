Islander Girls Basketball Defeats Castle Park in Double Overtime 42-39

In exhilarating fashion, the Islander girls varsity basketball team wound up victorious by three points, 42-39, over the Castle Park Trojans for their first victory of the season in their first home game on Monday, December 12.

The two teams were neck-and-neck after the first period with the Islanders trailing the Trojans by just one point 12-11. The Trojans’ lead would stretch to 6 points at halftime with a score of 22-16, but one thing for certain about these girls is that they never give up without a fight.

The Islanders closed the gap to four points after the third quarter 32-28, and the boys basketball team entered the stands after their practice to cheer on the girls, boosting their morale and bringing energy onto the Islander side of the court.

At the end of regulation play, the teams were knotted at 34-34, forcing a four minute overtime. Tensions flew sky-high, and each attempt at a shot was a make-or-break situation. At the end of the four minutes, both the Islanders and Trojans had collected two points each, making the score still tied 36-36 and leading to the second overtime.

Sophomore Selena Herrera made two key free throws that allowed the Islanders to pull away, and the girls battled to the end to win 42-39.

The Islanders’ ability to play solid defense and rebound were crucial to earning their first win in double overtime. Senior Katie Potter had five steals and led all scorers with 13 points. Herrera also chipped in with nine steals. Seniors Rikka Navaretta and Anna Youngblood had nine and 12 rebounds, respectively. Junior Virginia Ryan also made her defense presence known by blocking seven shots.

“It was awesome the way my injured players on the bench were cheering during the game, but when the varsity boys came into the gym from practice the excitement was electric. I think they were the extra push we needed,” Coach John Coolidge shared.

“It was definitely an exciting game to coach. I have a lot of great athletes; I just need to get them to all play together. This game was a big step forward,” Coach Coolidge concluded.

The Islanders faced Canyon Hills on Wednesday, December 14, and lost 39-21 due to several player injuries and prior commitments. Despite only having eight players, there were several highlights throughout the night. Herrera led the scoring with nine points to go along with 10 steals, and Potter followed with 8 points. Navaretta and senior America Camarillo both had nine rebounds each.

The Islanders’ current record stands at 1-7. The next home game for the girls is on Friday, December 16, at 5:30 PM against High Tech High.





