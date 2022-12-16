The Pet Parent’s Guide To Road Trip Safety

When planning a multi-day trip, making arrangements for your pets is essential. While some pets are self-sufficient and provide minimal care, others, like dogs and cats, have everyday needs you must accommodate. Although some pet parents opt to enlist help from loved ones or hire a sitter, others prefer to take their fur babies with them on the road. If the latter idea seems appropriate for your pet, you should know a few things to keep them safe.

Is It Safe For Your Pet To Travel?

Although traveling with pets can be an adventurous experience, it’s not for everyone. You must assess your pet’s temperament, health status, and needs to determine whether a road trip is ideal. For instance, an hour-long car ride may be unsafe if your pet suffers from anxiety and becomes overwhelmed when going to a vet appointment. Similarly, if your pet is old or suffers from a serious health problem, the trip could cause unnecessary stress.

Take A Test Run (Or Two)

If your pet has never been in a car for several hours, you should take a test run to see how things go. Pay attention to how well they behave, how frequently you must stop for a bathroom break (or food), and their temperament as you travel to unfamiliar places. You may need to repeat this a few more times to allow your pet to adjust.

Visit the Vet

Before making a final decision on the safety of traveling with your pet, schedule an appointment with your vet. They can complete an evaluation to provide more insight into how a road trip might impact your pet. Your vet can also fill any necessary prescriptions and offer advice on keeping them safe during your travels.

Consider an ID Microchip

Imagine losing your dog or cat in an unfamiliar place? As animals are curious creatures, it’s not uncommon for them to wander off. Having a pet ID microchip placed on your pet can ensure you find them quickly. It’s a simple and painless process and a worthy investment.

Pet Carriers and Seat Belts

Allowing your pet to roam around while you’re driving can put everyone at risk. Therefore, you should invest in a carrier or seat belt to ensure they remain safe. If your dog or cat lacks experience in a carrier or safety belt, you may want to practice before your trip.

Packing for Pets

The last thing you want to do is leave home without something your pet needs, as it can ruin the entire trip. Pet parents should prepare a list of items to pack for their vacation. While your list will vary, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Food

Water

Bowls

Blankets

Toys

Beds

Medications

Leashes and pick-up bags

First aid kits

During Your Road Trip

The day has finally arrived, and you’re ready to hit the road. Below are a few pet travel tips on how to keep your fur babies and family safe during your travels.

Secure Your Pets Properly – Before you leave the driveway, ensure that your pets are properly secured in their carriers or seat belts. If they tend to get anxious, give them a blanket, toy, or treat to keep them calm. Lastly, ensure that your luggage is secure to prevent it from falling on your pet.

Take Breaks – If your travel destination is more than an hour away, taking breaks is ideal, especially if you have a dog. Your pet will need to stretch their feet, get some fresh air, and use the restroom. Ensure that you always keep your dog on a leash and clean up after them.

Taking your pet on a road trip can be a fun experience for everyone. There’s nothing like exploring new destinations with your furry friend. They’ll keep you on your toes and enhance your experience more than ever imagined. However, it’s essential to ensure their safety. As you plan your upcoming vacation, add the above-mentioned pet travel tips to your agenda.





