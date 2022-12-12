Monday, December 12, 2022
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Hit and Run (12/3-12/9)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and D Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Wake Road
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and H Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road
Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

12/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
59 year old female

12/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on Alameda Avenue and 3rd Street
69 year old male

12/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
30 year old male

12/7/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
24 year old male

12/7/2022: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 3rd Street
23 year old male

12/7/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Loma Lane
53 year old male

12/9/2022: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and A Avenue
48 year old female



