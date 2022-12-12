Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Hit and Run (12/3-12/9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Wake Road

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road

Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

12/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

59 year old female

12/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on Alameda Avenue and 3rd Street

69 year old male

12/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

12/7/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

24 year old male

12/7/2022: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 3rd Street

23 year old male

12/7/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Loma Lane

53 year old male

12/9/2022: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and A Avenue

48 year old female





