At the end of season cross country banquet last Saturday, Detrik Heidt and Alexis Hammond were named the boys’ and girls’ MVPs for the season. Heidt was also the boys’ captain.

Dana Jennings and Anna Youngblood won the senior girls’ co-captain awards.

Rafael Roos was the most improved runner of the year. Sophomore Jack Letcher and Freshman Morgan Maske won the rookie of the year awards for boys and girls.