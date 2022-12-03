Islanders Defeat West Hills in Home Game Opener 70-51

The Coronado Islanders boys varsity basketball team hosted their home game opener on Wednesday, November 30, against West Hills High School.

The Islanders led the game 20-16 after the first period and widened their lead to a comfortable 32-23 at the half. However, the Wolf Pack narrowed the gap to 50-49 at the end of the third period. The Islanders used a three point barrage to extend their lead back to double digits in the fourth and cruise to victory.

“I thought our entire team played well,” Coach Anthony Ott shared. “What went well for our team was our defense. We played as a group, helped each other, and played aggressively. Our defense led to our offense; we also shared the basketball very well.”

Junior Ben Lee led the team in scoring with 28 points. Sophomore Loxly Johnson came off the bench and gained 14 points for the Islanders. Seniors Darren Hopkins and Nolan Rueter along with freshman Mateo Villanueva had collected 9 rebounds each.

“That was the definition of a team win,” Coach Ott concluded.

The Islanders were victorious 70-51, an excellent win for their first home game. The varsity team now holds an overall record of 3-3.

Next week, the Islanders will face Mar Vista on Thursday, December 8, at home to continue non-league play.





