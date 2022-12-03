Saturday, December 3, 2022
Islanders Defeat West Hills in Home Game Opener 70-51

By Bella Villarin

The Coronado Islanders boys varsity basketball team hosted their home game opener on Wednesday, November 30, against West Hills High School. 

The Islanders led the game 20-16 after the first period and widened their lead to a comfortable 32-23 at the half. However, the Wolf Pack narrowed the gap to 50-49 at the end of the third period. The Islanders used a three point barrage to extend their lead back to double digits in the fourth and cruise to victory.

Junior Ben Lee crosses midcourt against the Wolf Pack defender. Lee would go on to lead all scorers with 28 points.

“I thought our entire team played well,” Coach Anthony Ott shared. “What went well for our team was our defense. We played as a group, helped each other, and played aggressively. Our defense led to our offense; we also shared the basketball very well.” 

Freshman Mateo Villanueva defends the basket in the Islanders’ zone of defense.

Junior Ben Lee led the team in scoring with 28 points. Sophomore Loxly Johnson came off the bench and gained 14 points for the Islanders. Seniors Darren Hopkins and Nolan Rueter along with freshman Mateo Villanueva had collected 9 rebounds each. 

Senior Nolan Reuter shoots a free throw. He would go on to collect 9 rebounds.

“That was the definition of a team win,” Coach Ott concluded. 

The Islanders were victorious 70-51, an excellent win for their first home game. The varsity team now holds an overall record of 3-3. 

Next week, the Islanders will face Mar Vista on Thursday, December 8, at home to continue non-league play. 

 



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

