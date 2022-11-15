Coronado Crime Report: Larceny, Hit & Runs (November 5 through November 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida De Las Arenas

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 7th Street

Injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

11/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 3rd Street

21 year old male

11/7/2022: Attempt to Elude a Pursuing Peace Officer and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on Freeway I-5

21 year old male

11/9/2022: Larceny – Felony on 500 block of G Avenue

18 year old male

11/9/2022: Larceny – Felony on 500 block of G Avenue

23 year old male

11/9/2022: Larceny – Felony on 500 block of G Avenue

18 year old male

11/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard

43 year old female

11/10/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

49 year old male

11/10/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor

27 year old male

11/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 3rd Street

49 year old male





