Coronado Crime Report: Larceny, Hit & Runs (November 5 through November 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida De Las Arenas
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on 7th Street
Injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Arrests:
11/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 3rd Street
21 year old male
11/7/2022: Attempt to Elude a Pursuing Peace Officer and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on Freeway I-5
21 year old male
11/9/2022: Larceny – Felony on 500 block of G Avenue
18 year old male
11/9/2022: Larceny – Felony on 500 block of G Avenue
23 year old male
11/9/2022: Larceny – Felony on 500 block of G Avenue
18 year old male
11/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard
43 year old female
11/10/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street
49 year old male
11/10/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor
27 year old male
11/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 3rd Street
49 year old male