Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Sports

CHS Cross Country Ends Season at CIF Finals

0 min.
By George Green

The last Coronado Islander Cross Country meet of the season was Saturday, Nov. 5 at the CIF finals. Our top finisher for the boys was Rafael Roos, who posted a huge personal record over the 2.96-mile course with a time of 18:49. Our second finisher, Detrik Heidt, was still recovering from a 2-week bout of being sick and managed 19:22, way off his best time for the course. Fast-improving freshman Jack Letcher was our third finisher, with 20:31 followed by Andre Poole and Cole Bennett.

Detrik Heidt (left) and Rafael Roos

Freshman Morgan Maske was our top girl finisher with a time of 22:16 followed by Eva Vinegrad, Jaya Jost, and Anna Youngblood.

Morgan Maske

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.