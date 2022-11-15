CHS Cross Country Ends Season at CIF Finals

The last Coronado Islander Cross Country meet of the season was Saturday, Nov. 5 at the CIF finals. Our top finisher for the boys was Rafael Roos, who posted a huge personal record over the 2.96-mile course with a time of 18:49. Our second finisher, Detrik Heidt, was still recovering from a 2-week bout of being sick and managed 19:22, way off his best time for the course. Fast-improving freshman Jack Letcher was our third finisher, with 20:31 followed by Andre Poole and Cole Bennett.

Freshman Morgan Maske was our top girl finisher with a time of 22:16 followed by Eva Vinegrad, Jaya Jost, and Anna Youngblood.





