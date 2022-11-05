City Hires Communications and Engagement Officer

The City has hired Andrea McCullough as Coronado’s Communications and Engagement Officer, a recently expanded position in the City Manager’s Office. She starts work Nov. 7.

McCullough has more than 18 years of experience in the public service sector, most recently as the communications officer for the City of Vista. Previously, she worked for the City of Bend, Oregon, as communications manager from 2004 to 2008. She will report directly to Assistant City Manager Tony Winney and City Manager Tina Friend.

“We are excited to have Andrea come aboard,” Friend said. “The launch of this expanded position will take us to the next level in communications and engagement with Coronado residents, businesses and our many partners. We have found the ideal person with all the skills and experience we need to empower the City to listen and cultivate our shared mission of leading our community in partnership and excellence.”

In her new role, McCullough will develop communications strategies; oversee all City communications tools, including the City’s government public TV channel, social media and website; develop community engagement strategies; develop short- and long-term public relations and marketing strategies; and plan and organize many of the City’s signature and special events.

“I am honored to join the City team and am looking forward to working with the Coronado community in my new role,” McCullough said. “It is a great opportunity to further the City’s strong commitment to community engagement, involvement, and communication.”

In Vista, McCullough created an online news platform; developed external and internal communication, marketing and branding programs; provided strategic communication guidance to department directors; served as its spokesperson and was public information officer in the emergency operations center; and managed multi-media production, media relations, social media and city events.

McCullough is taking over for Janine Zuniga, Coronado’s first communications officer, who is retiring after 11 years with the City.





