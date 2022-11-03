Thursday, November 3, 2022
Partisan Candidate Sheet Delivered to Coronado Residents

Submitted by Jim Fabiszak

Two weeks ago, a partisan candidate sheet made its rounds in Coronado, hand-delivered in the middle of the night without any identification of the author(s). It was roundly lampooned for identifying candidates as “Qualified” and “Unqualified” and even received the Mayor’s condemnation for attempting to smear candidates. Mayor Bailey received overwhelming support for his courage in standing up against the spread of misinformation about local residents who are selflessly willing to serve our community.

On Monday, a large segment of Coronado residents discovered the flyer is being mailed out in a last ditch, desperate effort to convince Coronado residents to vote for what Coronado First labels as “Qualified” candidates.

The mailer, titled “CUSD Candidate Summary by Coronado First” indicates the propaganda was written by an out-of-town partisan Political Action Committee (PAC) called, “San Diegans Against Hate (SDAH).” Its mission is to oppose candidates that “espouse hateful ideologies.”

While I make no attempt to endorse any candidate for Coronado school board, I encourage local residents to consider the overwhelmingly negative implications of an over the bridge PAC spreading misinformation about local parents attempting to serve our students and our community. Shameful.

Sincerely,
Jim Fabiszak

 

 



