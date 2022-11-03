Five Coronado Girl Scout Volunteers to be Honored

Girl Scouts San Diego to host 2022 celebration of volunteer leaders advancing the impact of the Girl Scout movement in our region and across the country.

Leadership from Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will recognize 28 outstanding volunteers from San Diego and Imperial counties for their commitment to the Girl Scouts’ mission — building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place — at an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in San Diego.

Coronado honorees are:

Appreciation Pin – Anne Burnett , Coronado Service Unit Recognitions Chair and Registrar

, Coronado Service Unit Recognitions Chair and Registrar Appreciation Pin – Melissa Bennett , Coronado Service Unit Manager

, Coronado Service Unit Manager Appreciation Pin – Nancy Mowry , Coronado Troop 5148 Leader, Treasurer, Cookie Manager and Fall Manager The Appreciation Pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had a measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the area.

, Coronado Troop 5148 Leader, Treasurer, Cookie Manager and Fall Manager Cookie Award – Stephanie Nurding , Coronado Service Unit Cookie Coordinator and Fall Coordinator The Cookie Award recognizes service unit cookie team members (e.g. cookie coordinators, booth coordinators, and rewards coordinators), cookie cupboard volunteers and volunteer regional managers who surpassed their position duties by increasing sales and/or providing extraordinary service to girls and/or volunteers.

, Coronado Service Unit Cookie Coordinator and Fall Coordinator Fran Styles Lifetime Achievement Award – Pearl Szymanski , Coronado Troop 0001 Assistant Leader The Fran Styles Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes one Girl Scout volunteer each year who has given Girl Scouts San Diego above-and-beyond service for 25-plus adult years. Their work impacts all levels of Girl Scouting: girls, adults, council, and peers.

, Coronado Troop 0001 Assistant Leader

As a membership-based nonprofit, GSSD relies on volunteer leadership and support to deliver on its mission. The 28 honorees will be recognized for inspiring leadership and dedication to the Girl Scout movement.





