Coronado Girls Scouts Honor Founder & Volunteers Are Honored

Coronado Girl Scouts Honor Juliette Gordon Low

Coronado Girl Scouts of all ages gathered at Coronado’s North Beach to honor the October 31 birthday of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts in the U.S. who was born in 1860. Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts in 1912 and Coronado had its first troop in 1917, which has been going strong ever since. The annual Birthday Beach Bonfire is a long-standing tradition in Coronado.

If you know a girl age 5-18 who is interested in making the world a better place and would like to join, please contact [email protected].

Coronado Girl Scout Volunteers Honored at Volunteer Celebration 2022

Adult volunteers are what keep Coronado Girl Scouts going. They lead troops, organize events and outings, participate in community service projects with their troops and help their troop members develop their courage, confidence and character. San Diego Girl Scouts recently honored several of our local adult volunteers.

We are always looking for new volunteers to join in the fun and make the world a better place. Contact Coronado Girl Scouts at [email protected] if you are interested in championing girl initiatives well into the future.





