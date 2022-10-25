Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Coronado Cross Country Team at Jaguar Invite

By George Green

With a bug running through the team, as well as academic priorities, we took only a dozen runners to the Jaguar Invite last Friday at Kit Carson Park. The course is both picturesque and challenging, with two hill climbs, a loop around Queen Califia’s Magic Circle, and a route that took runners under the giant snake at the entrance to the park.

The boys’ course was 3.05 miles, while the girls ran 2.75 miles. Our top two boys were among those who couldn’t make the meet, but sophomore Jack Letcher ran his best time of the season with 21:43. This moves him up to the third spot on the team. Oscar Alicandri was our next finisher, followed by Henry Moore, Andre Poole, Anton Youngblood, and Cole Bennett.

Jack Letcher posted a big Personal Record at the Kit Carson Invite. Photo by George Green

In the girls’ race, we had two under 21 minutes, with Lexie Hammond running 20:07 and freshman Morgan Maske clocking 20:37. Natalia Amkie was our third runner with a time of 21:16 followed by Anna Youngblood, Mia Sarchi, and Silvia Arana.

Photos from this meet can be found here:
https://www.greensthings.com/XC/2022-Cross-Country/Kit-Carson-Jaguar-Invite/

The girls in front of the giant snake at Queen Califia’s Magic Circle. L-R: Mia Sarchi, Silvia Arana, Alexis Hammond, Morgan Maske, Natalia Amkie, Anna Youngblood. Photo by Elise Hammond

 



