“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” A Show-Stopping Reptile

By Kaylee Smith
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is at the top of the world tonight, which is the lyrics to one of the original songs, “Top of The World,” in the motion picture soundtrack. Author Bernard Waber’s joyous children’s books about a whimsical crocodile are brought to life on the big screen with Shawn Mendes behind the voice of Lyle.  

The movie begins in New York City, where a charismatic, almost unruly, magician Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem) is in desperate need to land his career. In search of something original for his act, he discovers a singing crocodile in an exotic animal shop. The crocodile, Lyle, is revealed to communicate exclusively through singing. The two form a bond over the love they have for music. But on the night of their big performance, Lyle has stage fright, resulting in Hector having to leave and hit the road to earn money. Hector promises he will return and he leaves Lyle in the attic of his Manhattan house on 88th Street.

Eighteen months later, the Primm family moves into the seemingly vacant home. Their hesitant son, Josh (Winslow Fegley), deeply struggles with the new circumstance. In a chaotic greeting when Josh befriends Lyle, his world changes as the colorful singing reptile rekindles the family’s overall outlook on life. Together, the Primms must protect Lyle as his very existence is threatened by a weary neighbor.  

The film’s composed music is from the marvelous songwriting minds that brought you “The Greatest Showman,” making an enjoyable trip to the movies for the whole family. The experience is full of immaculate imagery and takes viewers back in time to their childhood.   

I had the privilege to take my little brother, age 6, as my movie guest. One of his favorite animals is a crocodile, so he was super excited as he ran into the theater.  Afterwards, he expressed that his favorite part was “When Lyle wrestled the dad because it was really funny!” He explained how he did not expect it to be a musical, but still enjoyed it overall.

Movie Times: Click Here

Genre: Comedy/Musical

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck 

Actors: Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman 

Run Time: 1hr 46min 

Rating: PG

 

 



Kaylee was born and raised in San Diego, becoming an official Coronado local in 2015. As a homeschooler, her life has looked a little different from your average teenager. From cruising amusement parks mid week to attending community college since the age of 14, life as the oldest of five stays full. When not crafting together a story, she loves training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and playing beach volleyball. Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

