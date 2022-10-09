Islander Girls Golf: Senior Night and Record Breaking Rounds

This past week, the Islander Girls Golf Team celebrated Senior Night with their last home match of the season on Monday, October 3, against La Jolla High School. Along with Senior Night were record-breaking rounds for individual Islanders and the entire team.

Juniors Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin both medalled for the round with impressive scores of even-par 36. Fellow junior Jasmine Lo carded her second lowest round of the season with a score of three-over par 39. Senior Mariella Avanni earned her personal best of the season with a round of six-over par 42. Fellow senior Natalia Avanni also scored her personal best with a round of 43.

Both Mariella and Natalia have been a part of the Islander Girls Golf Team for all four years of their high school career. As co-captains for the 2021 and 2022 school year, they have led the girls to CIF Sectionals as a team both years. The Islanders have also been crowned Western League Champions for the past three years and running due to the twins’ contributions.

The Islanders collectively shot 196 to La Jolla’s 259, marking the lowest the entire team has ever shot in Coronado High School history and just the third time the team has ever scored below 200 as a group.

The next day, the Islanders traveled to Torrey Pines North Course to face off against Scripps Ranch. Conditions were not ideal; the greens had been recently punched and the fairways were dry and patchy. Despite that, the course played short with a handful of driveable par-fours. Izuzquiza fired a round of four-under par 32, carding the lowest round in Islander Girls Golf history. This was also her fourth time shooting under par during the season. Villarin followed with a round of one-over par 37. Freshman Elleaire Lyons tied her lowest round of the season so far with a score of seven-over par 43. Natalia carded a solid round of 44, and Mariella Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a score of 46.

The Islanders nearly broke 200 for the second day in a row and cumulatively shot 202 against Scripps Ranch’s 251. With these two league wins, Coronado maintains its position atop the Western Leader leaderboard with a record of 9-0 and overall record of 10-4.

Next week, the Islanders are competing in their last league match of the season against rival Cathedral Catholic at Balboa Golf Course on Tuesday, October 11. The last match of the season will be held at Chula Vista Golf Course against Olympian High School on Thursday, October 13. The week after, the City Tournament will be held at Balboa Golf Course where players from the Western League will compete in an eighteen-hole tournament and the top 16 will move onto the matchplay for the next three days.

Find Coronado team and individual results here.

Find CIF San Diego County Girls Golf results here.





