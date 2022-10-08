Coronado City Announces Employee of the Quarter

Tree Trimmer Martin Morales has been selected as the recipient of the City of Coronado Employee of the Quarter Award for the third quarter of 2022.
Throughout the years, Coronado residents have been thoroughly impressed with Morales’ attention to detail and how quickly and effectively he responds to community requests. Many have expressed their gratitude directly to the City.
Morales regards safety as a top priority and conducts chainsaw safety classes for City staff. He also teaches his co-workers the art of urban forestry, and has been known to stop by job sites and advise tree contractors of potential risks and offer helpful suggestions.
Morales provides continuous feedback on the health of the City’s trees, which has helped mitigate several hazards. He holds an International Society of Arboriculture Arborist certification, which he has used to keep the City’s trees healthy. He takes pride and ownership in Coronado’s urban forest, which consists of more than 9,550 trees. His attitude never changes when priorities change at a moment’s notice.