Cast Your Vote for John Duncan

Submitted by Susan Keith

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have never known John before, but through his campaign I have been impressed with his personal character and his stand on issues.

The residents in this town will be well represented by John and I believe he will do his best to keep our village a special place to call home. Please join me in casting your vote for John Duncan.

Susan Keith

Former Council member





