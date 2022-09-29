Thursday, September 29, 2022
Cast Your Vote for John Duncan

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication.

Submitted by Susan Keith

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have never known John before, but through his campaign I have been impressed with his personal character and his stand on issues.

The residents in this town will be well represented by John and I believe he will do his best to keep our village a special place to call home. Please join me in casting your vote for John Duncan.

Susan Keith
Former Council member

 

 

 

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

