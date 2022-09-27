Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 19

This past week, the Islander Girls Golf Team carded another two wins to soar to a spotless 5-0 Western League record and an overall record of 6-4. The girls also continued their winning streak, marking their sixth consecutive victory.

On Tuesday, September 20, the girls faced off against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) at Riverwalk Golf Club – Mission Course. The greens were punched just two days before the match, so the coaches of both teams made an executive decision to grant players a maximum of two putts once the ball is on the green. This gave the Islanders a cushion for putting, but the sandy greens were still extremely difficult to hit approach and chip shots onto.

Juniors Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin both put on incredible performances with rounds of one-under par 35. For Izuzquiza, it would be her second time this season in just six matches shooting under par. For Villarin, she would set a personal record for the season so far and mark the eighth consecutive time she has shot in the 30s. Fellow junior Emily Scheurer would also card a personal best for the season with a score of seven-over par 43. As her first year on the varsity team, Scheurer has shown vast improvements and great potential to become a key player of the group of upperclassmen on the team.

Senior Natalia Avanni was next among the Islanders with a round of ten-over par 46, and Mariella Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a score of 47. The Islanders defeated OLP 206-220, impressive for punched greens and unfamiliar holes.

On Thursday, September 22, the Islanders had a rematch against their fiercest competition in the Western League: Cathedral Catholic High School. At their home course of Coronado, the girls stepped up to the plate to earn another league victory.

Izuzquiza would fire her personal record for the season of three-under par 33 with a clean scorecard of three birdies and six pars. She has tied the school record of three-under par for nine holes, which her older sister Crista Izuzquiza made in 2019.

Villarin would follow with a solid score of two-over par 38. Fellow junior Jasmine Lo shot a round of eight-over par 44. Mariella Avanni was next with a round of 47, and Natalia Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a 49.

Even though some players had an “off” day, the Islanders managed to squeak by the Dons with a nail biting win of 211-214. With this victory, Coronado maintains its coveted position atop the Western League leaderboard. The girls are also ranked seventh in San Diego County just .45 differential behind Canyon Crest Academy.

This week, the Islanders host a rematch against OLP at Coronado Golf Course on Monday, September 26. On Tuesday, September 27, the girls will travel to Balboa Park Golf Course to face off against Point Loma. The Coronado Golf Course will be punching its greens September 27 through October 1st, so there will be little to no access to practice facilities.

Find Coronado team and individual results here.

Find CIF San Diego County Girls Golf results here.





