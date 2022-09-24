Saturday, September 24, 2022
San Diego Writers Festival Comes to Coronado October 8

By Coronado Public Library

 

The Coronado Public Library will host the fourth annual San Diego Writers Festival live on the campus of the Library and Coronado High School on October 8 from 9 am to 6 pm. There will be author appearances and signings as well as panels on writing topics. Admission is free.

This year’s theme is What Unites Us and will offer writers and readers a series of workshops, panels and lectures. Notable authors include Shilpi Somaya Gowda, Naomi Hirahara, Joe Ide, Qian Julie Wang, Aimee Bender, Maile Maloy, Anastasia Zadeik, Lucy Crawford, Adalyn Grace, Jennifer Coburn, and Chris Baron. Among the writing and publishing panels are “How to Write a Bestselling Mystery,” a workshop with playwright Levy Lee Simon, and “Developing a Book Publishing Plan.”

There’s also a full slate of programs for kids, like story time, an art class, balloon-twisting and face-painting.

Food and beverages will be available for sale.

For more information about the festival, please visit sandiegowritersfestival.com.San Diego Writers Festival

 

 

 

 



