Community Leader David Landon’s Endorsement of John Duncan for City Council

Submitted by David Landon

When deciding to vote for a candidate for any office, I make an assessment of their demonstrated values, the positions they have taken over time, and their accomplishments. I tend to go on what is a known quantity based on a candidates engagement, knowledge, substance, consistency and effectiveness. John Duncan is just that candidate. Over these past weeks, the public and I have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of the various candidates in the upcoming City Council elections. In my opinion John Duncan stands above the field. His honest, pragmatic, thoughtful and hopeful insight into our community’s challenges and needs, and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns, sets him apart from the other candidates. I am writing today to express my support for his campaign.

