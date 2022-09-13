Islander Cross Country: Running in the Rain

It was like going through a carwash driving to the Latham/Cummings Cross Country meet at Rohr Park last Friday. However, when I got to the park, there was just a light sprinkle. After a few nearby lightning strikes, the weather settled to an on and off again drizzle and cool temperatures; perfect running weather. This was the Coronado Islander Cross Country team’s second pre-league competition meet of the season and their first-ever race for several of our runners. Based on our last two meets, the varsity girls’ team is starting to look pretty good. Although two of our top girls’ varsity runners couldn’t make the meet, the top three who ran finished with a 22-second spread over the 2.5-mile course. Leading the way was Lexie Hammond, who clocked 19:02. Our second finisher was Jaya Jost, who ran 19:23. Morgan Maske finished next in 19:24, followed by Anna Youngblood (20:18).

In the boys’ varsity race, Detrik Heidt ran 18:16 for the 5k course followed by Rafael Roos in 19:25.

Our top three runners in the Frosh/Soph 2.5-mile race were Andre Poole (18:55), Oscar Alicandri (19:23), and Anton Youngblood (19:25). Racing for the first time, freshmen Silvia Arana and Mia Sarchi looked good in the JV girls’ 2-mile race with times of 16:49 and 17:15. Our next meet will be the Mt. Carmel Invite this Saturday.

