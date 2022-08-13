Beating the Summer Heat in San Diego

Many people anxiously await the summer months. It’s the best time to travel, school is out, and you can take advantage of many vacation spots. With the season, though, also comes those scorching temperatures that have you scrambling for the shade or the comfort of your AC-cooled home. However, it’s possible to enjoy the season and still stay cool. Check out these tips whether you’re a tourist traveling to the area or a resident looking to enjoy a staycation.

Stay Hydrated

One of the most important things you can do to regulate your body temperature and avoid overheating is to stay hydrated. Unfortunately, a whopping 78% of people don’t drink nearly enough water. Experts say you should consume about half your body weight in ounces each day.

Staying hydrated helps regulate your body temperature. It can help prevent heat stroke and help you with your fitness goals if you’re active. It has a host of health benefits, which makes sense considering your body is 70% water.

Freeze Ice Pops

This might be a kids’ favorite treat, but it’s ideal for all ages. What better way to cool off than to sit back and relax with an ice pop? If you’re entertaining, you can get the fruity ones for children and store boozy ones separately for adults. Frozen whiskey pops are often a hit with those who have a refined palate, and it’s easy to keep out of the reach of kids. Plus, it’ll add a new spin to cocktail hour.

Time Your Destination Visits

If you’re planning to travel to San Diego and want to see the local attractions, such as the San Diego Zoo or one of the local golf courses, going early in the morning or later in the evening can help you stave off those hours under direct sunlight. Plus, you might get lucky and avoid all the tourists at these hours. Beaches also tend to be less busy at these times, so if hitting the waves is on your list of things to do, keep this in mind.

Get Wet!

One of the best ways to cool down during the summer heat is to get wet. As we mentioned before, you can hit the beaches. There are many within a short drive of San Diego or you can head up the coast until you find one you want to set up your towel on. Not itching to get covered in sand? We understand. There are a number of resorts that offer pools, or maybe you live in the region and have one yourself. You can also take advantage of Waterfront Park, a place for the entire family, or attend a dive-in movie where you watch a feature film while floating in a pool.

Indoor Activities

Sometimes, the weather is just too uncomfortable to venture out, which means all outdoor activities are off the list — at least temporarily. No worries, though! There are plenty of indoor activities that will take your mind off the scorching heat and keep you cool at the same time. If you have kids or simply love aquatic life, head to an aquarium. There are also several museums in the area, such as San Diego Air & Space and the Museum of Contemporary Art. If you enjoy the arts, take in a performance at La Jolla Playhouse.

No matter where your interests lie, there’s always something to do in the summer in San Diego. Soak up the sun, take a dip in the pools or ocean, or check out one of many indoor attractions. You’ll never run out of options!





