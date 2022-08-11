Packing For Your Visit To Coronado 

For many people who live in San Diego and the surrounding area, a visit to Coronado could be just another weekend. They may forget that Coronado, California, is, in fact, a popular resort destination. Whether you’re a local planning a weekend getaway to Coronado or coming for a first-time visit, there are some must-have essentials you’ll want to pack for your trip. Let the last thing you worry about for the trip be what’s going on in your suitcase by making sure you bring the following.

Beach Gear

Because of its idyllic location, not to mention near-perfect weather year-round, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got all your beach day essentials in your luggage. From flip flops and bikinis to sunscreen and beach towels, you don’t want to miss out on the beautiful views and oceanfront at Coronado or Central Beach.

Light Layers

Depending on where you live in the country or world, the weather in Coronado might seem hot to you, even in the fall and winter. With average fall temperatures hovering around 70, you may be tempted to hop in the ocean even in October. If you’re a California native, however, the weather may be chilly at times. Especially with the ocean breeze as you walk along the boardwalk, layering is essential. A light cardigan or a wind jacket will do the trick, no need for a puffy jacket in sunny California!

Designer Duds

While the vibe in Coronado is pretty laid back, like most of California, that doesn’t mean you’re not in for some luxury while you’re here. Be sure you’re ready for anything from Nova SD to Club Train. Dance the night away with friends or lovers and look your best in every selfie. From your favorite black designer bag to a pair of heels that give you sky-high confidence, it’s a good idea to bring at least one upscale outfit with you on your Coronado trip.

Hiking Gear

One of the best things about California is the stunning vistas seemingly everywhere you turn. Coronado is no exception to this rule. Whether it’s your first or fifth visit to this beautiful place, you’ll want to take in as much of the great outdoors as possible. With numerous hiking opportunities in the area, be prepared to hike comfortably and safely with the right gear. From boots, activewear, and your reusable water bottle, explore the sites at Bayshore and Coronado Beach easily.

Protect Your Skin

It’s easy to spend hours outdoors in Coronado. But, it’s also easy to suffer sun damage when doing so. Make sure you’re protecting your skin and complexion from the sun’s harmful rays if you’re spending extended time under the sun, especially during peak sun hours – between noon and 4:00 pm. On top of wearing SPF, you’ll want to cover your face with an oversized hat or visor as well as protect the skin around your eyes with sunglasses. And remember, not all SPF is created equal. You’ll want to use a facial SPF formulated specifically for facial skin and a separate SPF for the rest of your body.

Who Wears Short Shorts?

What seems to be a wardrobe staple in all summer weather is a must in California. Wearing shorts is a daily fashion choice most Californians make, and they opt to layer up top if things start to get chilly. Look effortlessly chic and like a Coronado native by having a few pairs of shorts that you feel confident in in your suitcase. You can dress your shorts up with a pair of wedges and a button-up or dress them down with a light hoodie or oversized long sleeve tee for a walk along the beach. Shorts make dipping your toes into the ocean easy and carefree too!

Visiting Coronado can be a life-changing experience for some people. From the beautiful sites, world-class dining, and days that can easily be spent shopping in local boutiques, you may contact a real estate agent before you head home. One thing is for sure; you’ll be comfortable and able to easily explore your surroundings if you pack the above-mentioned items for your trip. Make sure you add them to your packing list and Happy Trails!





