Coronado Crime Report (July 30 through August 5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Three vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported signs stolen.

Grand Theft Report on 4th Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street

Bicycle and parked vehicle involved. Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Bicycle and car door involved. Minor injury reported.

Vandalism Report on B Avenue

Graffiti found on parking garage.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Adella Lane

Victim reported license plate stolen.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Graffiti found on women’s restroom.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and D Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Graffiti found on restroom walls.

Vandalism Report on 6th Street

Vandalism found in room.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

Moving truck hit light pole. No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and D Avenue

Vehicle and motorcycle involved. No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Graffiti found on women’s restroom.

Grand Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Hit and Run on Coronado Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vandalism to vehicle.

Arrests:

7/30/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Olive Avenue

48 year old male

7/31/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Not Stopping at a Stop Sign, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

44 year old male

8/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

36 year old female

8/1/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

38 year old male

8/1/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 5th Street

45 year old male

8/2/2022: Carrying a Concealed Dagger and Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine – Felony on 500 block of Orange Avenue and C Avenue

36 year old male

8/2/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 5th Street

34 year old male

8/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and RH Dana Place

28 year old male

8/3/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old female

8/3/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

36 year old male

8/4/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

8/5/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

35 year old male

8/5/2022: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

45 year old male

8/5/2022: Larceny and Offence Against Public Justice – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

45 year old male





