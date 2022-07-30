Get the Best Views with Bike & Kayak Tours from the Coronado Ferry Landing

Bike and Kayak Tours Coronado has been around since 2013 and is the second location for Nick and Marcella. The couple established Bike and Kayak Tours La Jolla in 2004. Marcella shares, “Since San Diego is such a popular beach destination, we thought the concept of a recreational tour business would be the best way to showcase San Diego’s sights and scenery.”

Kayak Tour

The Kayak Tour takes guests along San Diego’s downtown skyline to view the Coronado Bridge. This leisurely San Diego kayak tour showcases the city’s renowned architecture, little known city history and maritime culture.

Unique sightseeing opportunities include Petco Park, the Embarcadero, the USS Midway, Naval Air Station North Island, the Silver Strand, the Convention Center, the Coronado Bridge and Glorietta Bay. Kayak options include single, double, and triple kayaks. Kayaks, paddles, life vests and paddle lesson are all included in the tour. No previous kayak experience is necessary as the deck of the sit-on-top kayak is very stable for all levels.

Mark your calendars for 2023! Bike and Kayak Tours Coronado offers a Fourth of July Fireworks paddle at 8pm.

Bike Tour

Along with kayak tours are bike tours for those who prefer a land approach. The “Tour de Coronado” takes riders under the graceful Coronado Bridge, past the historic Hotel del Coronado and Glorietta Bay. It allows bikers to check out the Naval Amphibious Base, the Silver Strand, Orange Avenue and Ferry Landing.

Why Choose Bike and Kayak Tours?

Marcella explains, “The benefit of a having a guided tour versus unguided rental is the knowledge, information and the fun factor at each of the sightseeing opportunities and points of interest that is provided by the guides on the tour.” Coronado Cruise Bike Tour and Coronado Kayak Tour are equally popular, family friendly and allow dogs! Dog life vests for the kayak tours are free of charge.

Kayaking and biking tours are also great for big groups. Over the years Bike and Kayak Tours have provided hundreds of custom kayaking and biking adventures for wedding parties, corporate groups, family reunions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, school field trips, summer camps and other large groups. They work with guests to customize group adventures to focus on team-building, outdoor education or just having fun in the ocean.

Bike and Kayak Tours — Coronado – 1201 1st Street #215

858-454-1010

www.bikeandkayaktours.com/rentals





